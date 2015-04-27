Google makes Person Finder available for Nepal earthquake

There was some sad news on the natural disaster front this weekend, as Nepal was hit by a major earthquake – and Google has made its Person Finder service available to those who are concerned about friends and relatives who may live over there, or be visiting.

The quake was a 7.8 on the Richter Scale, a strong one, and it struck around the middle of the country with the epicentre roughly midway between Kathmandu and Pokhara, causing avalanches in Mount Everest further to the east. Over 3,000 deaths are reported to have been caused, the BBC states, and over twice that number have been injured.

And once again, Google has made its Person Finder tool available for those who wish to try and find out information about people over in Nepal who may have been affected by the disaster. It also lets those who have information about survivors to impart that knowledge, too.

Person Finder is a web app built on the Google App Engine platform.

Google states: “Google Person Finder helps people reconnect with friends and loved ones in the aftermath of natural and humanitarian disasters.”

The Nepal Person Finder currently has some 5,300 records entered, and you can also search via SMS. Google notes: “In Nepal or India: Text ‘search ’ to +91-9773300000 (International charges may apply from Nepal). In US: text ‘search ’ to +1 650-800-3978”.