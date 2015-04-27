Neil Kinson, vice president, EMEA at Redwood Software explains why collaboration of IT and business processes is critical to the success of any business and how automation of these processes can deliver value from long-term investments

By 2016 Gartner predicts that; “70 per cent of the most profitable companies will manage their processes using real-time predictive analytics or extreme collaboration.”

If you haven’t already set yourself the task of putting your IT and business processes under the spotlight then now is the time. While the reliable mainframe and similar technologies are worthy allies in the management of central processes, they are all too often surrounded by multiple layers of cloud, distributed and virtual technologies.

For example, with siloed operations and systems latched on to the mainframe it can be hard to maintain thorough process visibility and fully coordinated cross-system processes.

With the growing business need for in-depth analytics and the efficient processing of data to support competitive advantage and customer service, it’s imperative for businesses to reduce complexity and ensure collaboration across both IT and business processes.

You’ve reached the collaboration crossroads

In order to coordinate operations and improve visibility, top performing organisations must better engineer the processes that support the business. This can be achieved by bringing seemingly disparate elements together. To get the most from a complicated IT environment, companies need platform-agnostic automation.

With process automation companies can simplify the monitoring, definition and analysis of the completion of business processes such as order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and supply chain management - to name but a few. Process automation provides companies with the detailed, real-time status visibility needed to swiftly pinpoint, analyse, and eliminate process bottlenecks before they happen.

When businesses achieve the holistic control they need across their IT and business processes, they can turn their attention to achieving their goals and delivering positive results to their customers instead of spending time getting their own house in order.

RS Components, a global distributor for engineers, with operations in 32 countries and shipments of more than 44,000 parcels every business day, used process automation to enhance visibility and gain complete control across all of its supply chain activities.

New Automation is the key

With automation in place it becomes much simpler for business and IT stakeholders to collaborate in the management and notable improvement of essential processes.

Automated processes ensure complete coordination, accuracy and consistency across diverse technologies, locations and platforms. Tamed with automation, even the most complex IT landscape becomes manageable.

Of course, it can be difficult to see the how collaboration across many siloed activities is achievable, but it is possible by seamlessly integrating IT and business processes.

Just as Gartner predicts the companies that welcome change now will be those in the future that are the most successful and innovative. It’s time to make sure your processes are fit for purpose in 2015 and beyond.