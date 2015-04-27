How to restore deleted Gmail contacts

In case you didn’t know, Google keeps track of everyone you ever contacted, for any reason. And if you don’t use Google’s Contacts feature, you’ll be amazed to see who’s on that list.

Sometimes, cleaning up the mess in the contacts list is a necessity, and that’s when mistakes are made. You might have been reckless or tired, but you managed to delete a needed contact.

No worries, it happens to best of us. Luckily for us, Google not only keeps track of everyone you ever talked to, but it also memorises all that information in her pretty little virtual head, so you can retrieve it in case you accidentally wiped it.

Here’s what you need to do:

Open up your Gmail account

At the upper left hand side, press the arrow next go Gmail and choose Contacts

Press the More button at the top of the screen

(In case you have the new preview version of Contacts, the More button is located at the left side of the screen, at the bottom of the menu under your name)

At the dropdown menu choose Restore Contacts…

Pick a restore point and press Restore

Your deleted, merged and edited Gmail contacts will all be restored to the point in time that you chose.