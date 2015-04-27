Sony Xperia P2 leaked with Snapdragon 810 processor and a huge battery

Sony’s rather underwhelming Xperia Z4 announcement might be countered by the announcement of the Xperia P2, a new device with all of the specifications you would want from a high-end smartphone.

It will be a revitalisation of the Xperia P range, the direct successor to the 2012 smartphone launched by Sony. It will even feature the same design, meaning Sony will move away from the OmniBalance design it has used for the Xperia Z range since its inception.

Bringing back the old Xperia P design may offer room for a fingerprint sensor, and it also removes a lot of the bezel on the top of the device. It does make the Xperia P2 look like an oddly shaped smartphone, similar to the Sharp Aquos Crystal.

Internally, the Xperia P2 will feature Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a 4,240 mAh battery. The battery is one of the largest on the market, and we expect it will be capable of pumping out two days of battery life.

It will feature a similar 5.2-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,080) Triluminos display, the same as the Xperia Z4, meaning less pixels than the Galaxy S6 but better battery life and smaller chance of repair issues down the road.

The Xperia P2 does, however, have some downsides. The camera will be 12.1-megapixels instead of 21-megapixel snapper on the Xperia Z4. It will feature 4K video recording similar to the LG G4 and Galaxy S6, alongside a 5.1-megapixel front facing camera.

Hopefully, Sony is planning a global launch for the Xperia P2, although we expect it will launch first in Japan with a rollout to other Asian countries, before eventually arriving in Europe and the United States.

