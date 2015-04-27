The 7 essential DevOp tools

While the term “DevOps” is used with increasing regularity in IT circles, it seems that many people are still unaware of what it actually means.

DevOps, a portmanteau of developer and operations, looks to bridge the gap between innovative, forward-thinking programming and a consistent and simple user friendly experience.

Read more: Smashing the Silos: Reconnecting the Database Administrator with the IT team

As developers and operations teams often have contrasting goals, DevOps looks to bring these two forces together for the overall benefit of customers and businesses. In order to do so, companies need the latest and most effective DevOps tools, and we’ve listed seven of them below.

ExtraHop

ExtraHop and its Application Performance Monitoring (APM) system helps to facilitates DevOps by going beyond code-level instrumentation. Instead, it provides a holistic, real-time view of applications performance so businesses can quickly locate problem areas and correct them.

ExtraHop also reduces the risk of rolling out new applications by allowing DevOps teams to identify misconfigurations at any earlier stage than traditional APM software.

GitHub

GitHub is a publicly available repository of code, which can be shared amongst companies and individuals, bringing a real collaborative element to DevOps. GitHub also incorporates a web-based graphical interface, as well as mobile integrations, for improved applications management.

Other useful features for DevOps teams include task management and bug tracking options.

Nimble Storage

Nimble Storage works with OpenStack to help cloud vendors and businesses to build enterprise standard clouds more effectively. The software enables faster integration of OpenStack infrastructure to enable DevOps to focus on adding value to their cloud platforms, rather than getting bogged down in admin.

Chef

Chef is a hugely popular DevOps tool and the simplicity it brings to software creation is a major reason why. Chef uses recipes and resources to help developers manage their applications and utilises configuration data to manage multiple nodes.

It is also available across multiple platforms, including Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Mac OS X, Windows 7, 8 and Windows Server, and the Essential package is available free-of-charge.

Puppet

Puppet is perhaps known for being less user friendly than some other DevOps tools, but the fact that it is used by Google, Twitter, Oracle and Rackspace for infrastructure management highlights its credentials.

Puppet’s central server, or Puppet Master, centralises configuration between nodes and groups and is able to implement infrastructure changes across multiple nodes at the same time.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage enables firms to optimise their development process through its FlashArray storage solution. Traditional storage systems can make code deployment a lengthy process, but PureStorage helps companies to eliminate the bottleneck encountered with disk-based storage.

In fact, PureStorage was able to cut the build time for one of its clients down from three to four months to just six hours.

Jenkins

Jenkins is an essential tool for software engineers who need to monitor the executions of repeated jobs.

The free software allows developers to carry out after-the-fact tagging and JUnit/TestNG test reporting, as well as automated application deployment – one of the main principles of DevOps.

Read more: Is the DevOps revolution leaving UK firms behind?

The industry’s most valued DevOps tools, including some of those listed above, will be on display at this year’s IP Expo, taking place on the 20-21 May at Manchester Central.



Register to attend IP EXPO 2015 FREE today.