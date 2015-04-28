This app could save you from getting fired

There's an app out there which can scan your social media profiles for potentially offensive posts and get rid of them before you lose your job.

One potentially dangerous aspect of any social media network out there is the fact that everything stays written and nothing is forgotten.

That can become quite a problem, especially if you've written some offensive material a few years back, and completely forgot about it, only to see it come back and haunt you.

Take Trevor Noah for example. He was a somewhat unknown comedian until he was chosen to succeed the mighty Jon Stewart as the Daily Show's host. Soon after, people dug up some old tweets where he had mocked women and Jews, catapulting Noah from hero to villain in 24 hours.

Ethan Czahor is an even scarier example - he abruptly resigned — less than 48 hours after landing the job — from Jeb Bush's campaign after a series of years-old offensive tweets surfaced — some of which included descriptions of women as "sluts" and complaints about being eyed up by gay men at a San Francisco gym.

But Czahor took matters into his own hands and created Clear, an app which connects with your Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and analyses your history, flagging posts with potentially inappropriate content.

The app identifies potentially harmful posts based on keywords such as swear words and groups. Czahor argues any mention of groups is where you're likely to talk in generalities and stereotypes.

Although the app will flag what it deems as offensive content, it is still up to the users to review and to delete the offensive content.

In the future, Czahor wants the app to also identify photos and videos, along with adding additional social networks.

The app currently has a waiting list of around 300 people, but those will be able to get there hands on the app within the next few days or a week, Czahor says.

If you cannot wait, both Facebook and Twitter have improved their search features, making it easier to track down those embarrassing posts from your past yourself.