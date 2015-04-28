Black Ops 3 is a completely different CoD game

Call of Duty is a game franchise that always creates a lot of hype whenever a new title is announced. The upcoming sequel, Black Ops 3, is no different, as it transforms the game in a way which will sit well with some, and not so well with others.

Basically, the same as before, only people who used to hate it will most likely love it now, while those who enjoyed the older games might be somewhat frustrated with the latest instalment.

Mashable managed to get its lucky hands on a copy, and it says the new Black Ops 3 is a completely different game from what we were used to seeing in the Call of Duty series.

It stripped the game down to its most essential core, and rebuilt it with more dynamism in mind.

The game is speeding up – you almost never have to put your gun down now. You can shoot while mantling over obstacles and walls, and though your aim will suffer the action won't stop.

The game also introduces new classes, called ‘specialists’, each with their own unique abilities. It also introduces jetpacks and running through walls, and with everything I’ve read I can’t shake the feeling that Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is looking dangerously similar to the old Quake games.

The game will, however, also hold on to the old-school type of game style, and both can be combined to suit the player’s desires: “If that doesn't sound like Call of Duty, it's because it doesn't feel much like it either. But there's good news for existing fans: you're free to keep both feet on the ground, or simply lie prone with a sniper rifle like you're used to. The new maps are designed to let either style work, creating a wonderful feeling of flexibility not present in the series before.”

Call of Duty obviously won’t be Call of Duty any more, but let’s wait for the game to be released to confirm it.

Black Ops 3 is out Friday, 6 November for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.