Facebook is "evaluating" whether to build Apple Watch app

It has been days since the launch of the Apple Watch and one of the biggest advantages of the new device is the ability to connect to various social media platforms.

Twitter and Instagram have already made it there, and everyone seems to be more than impressed by how these platforms handled the limited real estate the Watch offers.

However, one social media platform is noticeably missing: Facebook.

During the initial press conference in March, Apple CEO Tim Cook showed an example of Facebook and stated that “You can connect to social media”. But the Watch is here, and no ‘social media’. So, where is this Facebook app?

This is a question that is evidently on the minds of a lot of people and as in response to all of this speculation, a spokesperson from Facebook gave the following statement:

“We’re excited for the launch of the Apple Watch. We have nothing to announce today, but we’re always evaluating new platforms to build the best Facebook experience for people.”

It seems strange that Facebook is only '"evaluating" a Facebook app for the Watch, as Instagram, owned by Facebook, has a Watch app. On top of this, Facebook arguably could offer more value to the Watch than Instagram.

For those social media addicts out there, fear not, information from Facebook is still available on the Watch.

Danny Sullivan from Marketing Land pointed out in his Apple Watch social app reviews that users can currently get Facebook notifications (along with Google+ and Pinterest) on the Apple Watch. The layout of the notifications interestingly are exactly the same as those shown by Tim Cook last month.

Maybe there wasn’t ever an app planned – that notifications are enough on their own, though that’s doubtful. All we know for sure is that Facebook is “evaluating” the platform.