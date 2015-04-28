How to set up a passcode on Android and iOS

There was a time when phones only contained text messages and contacts that the value of your device had been more important than what it stores.

But that period is now long gone. In today’s age of smartphones, information has become more valuable than the device itself, which is why having a pin on your smartphone has become more important than ever.

Tons of information – such as your social media accounts, email messages and bank details – can be accessed from your phone and we all know that security is not something to be ignored in this day and age.

Setting up a passcode is an easy task on both Android and iOS smartphones and here's how it's done.

On Android

Android users have three lock options for their smartphones: the four-digit code, the unlock pattern and the alphanumeric password.

To set up any of these follow the steps below;

Go to the Settings menu and locate the Lock Screen option. Choose which pass code style you want to have, then set the desired code or pattern. For the unlock pattern, you have to connect at least four dots for the pattern to be approved. Following your selection, the code or pattern will have to be entered twice for accuracy.

On iOS

Sorry iOS users, there's no pattern option available for you so you'll have to stick to the trusty code. Here's how to set it up: