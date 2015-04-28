How to watch the LG G4 launch event live

Well, today’s the day for LG fans, with the company all set to reveal its latest flagship handset this afternoon.

Yes, the LG G4 is going to be unveiled in just under six hours from now. The launch event kicks off at 16:00 GMT, and we’ll bring you the details of the new handset of course – but you might also want to watch the proceedings live online.

There is some controversy, mind you, over whether the event will actually get a live stream this afternoon. PC Advisor says it has heard from LG that “there will be no live video coverage of the event today”, yet it doesn’t sound fully sure of this, and acknowledges that other tech sites are pointing to live coverage – and PCA notes it will show the stream if it does happen. At any rate, hopefully we will see a live stream.

It could well pop up here, on the official LG web page, where there is currently a link to a teaser video (you can see that clip above), and a big countdown – hopefully that timer is for when the live stream will come online.

Either that, or IBT points to LG’s YouTube channel, where it says LG is expected to be live streaming the G4 launch. Fingers crossed that we can view the unveiling at one of these sources.

The local times for the launch are as follows:

San Francisco - 8am

New York - 11am

London - 4pm

Hong Kong - Midnight (Wednesday)

Sydney - 3am (Wednesday)

The LG G4 is expected to carry a 5.5in display, Snapdragon 808 processor, 3GB of RAM, and a 16 megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 sensor that should take some pretty neat low-light snaps. It’ll have its work cut out to best the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge snapper, mind…

If you're not interested in the G4, have a look at LG's previous flagship smartphones:

LG G3 - 16GB

LG G3 - 32GB

LG G3 S - 8GB

Enter your email address here to be notified of upcoming launches:

//