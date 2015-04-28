HTC joins the line of mobile companies preparing an Indian exclusive

HTC has followed a growing list of manufacturers planning Indian smartphone exclusives, announcing earlier today it would launch a mid-range smartphone into the crowded market by the third quarter.

It follows Xiaomi’s Mi 4i announcement, the first Indian exclusive from the company. Sony also announced it would be developing several budget phones for the region, in a move to change its mobile fortunes.

HTC is considering devices with a higher price tag, compared to the 4i Mi, Redmi 2 and Sony’s planned smartphones, with prices ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 Indian rupees (£155 to £207).

This might put HTC out of the reach of some Indian customers, who prefer devices below 10,000 INR (£103). Micromax, Xiaomi, Samsung, Nokia and BlackBerry all have that market covered.

HTC already has mobile devices like the Desire 816 and One E9 available in the region, but this new exclusive smartphone will undoubtedly have more care put into pre-loaded apps, for Indian influence.

The company has six per cent market share inside India, with 10 per cent of the LTE customers. Micromax, Xiaomi and Samsung lead in market share, with Apple sitting in an approximate fourth position.

HTC is planning to also open local manufacturing in the region, to win over more customers and cut the cost of distribution by cutting the shipping from Taiwan to India.