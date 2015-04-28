LG G4 vs Apple iPhone 6: Smartphone specs comparison

28 April saw the release of the LG G4 into a very crowded and competitive smartphone market. Prior to the launch, a number of rumours were hitting the headlines, and one of the most interesting was the leather casing. As well as the more standard variations of tan and black, there are some very eye catching coloured leather cases, even a bright yellow leather case!

Leather cases aside, the LG G4 looks to be a very serious competitor, with its piece de resistance look likely to be it's camera.

In this specs comparison, we will be pitching the new LG G4 against the iPhone 6.

Design

In terms of design, the LG G4 has a lot more going for it. The shape of the phone was specifically designed to be as ergonomic as possible, and in the G4 launch they stated that the rectangular designs and glass backed phones (basically a dig at the iPhone) are not stable in the hands, and cause fingerprint smudges.

To counter these perceived problems, LG has given the G4 a curved body and a leather back, that as already previously mentioned comes in a variety of hues. The leather back is also stitched with a "special thread from Germany", what ever that means. LG are also claiming that the curved screen is 20 per cent more durable than a flat smartphone screen.

A problem with the curved screen, as already unfortunately experienced by some Galaxy S6 Edge customers, is that a curved screen is a very expensive component to replace.

Back to the iPhone 6 when compared to the LG G4 seems extremely underwhelming, and has lost the sharp angular body sported on the iPhone 4/4s/5/5s in favour of a more curved body.

Display

The iPhone 6's screen (4.7 inches) is noticeably smaller when compared to the G4's (5.5 inches) and with a much higher pixel density that the 6, the G4 is quite impressive, and has indeed wiped the floor with the iPhone 6.

Camera

When comparing the cameras, there really is no comparison, and the G4 easily cruises into a comfortable dominant position.

The G4 camera launches in 0.6 seconds, so that you never miss a shot, and the package is laden full of goodies, including the return of the autofocus laser. the G4 camera also comes with dual-LED (dual tone) flash, optical image stabilisation and phase detection, and is boasting to be a master in low-light. Also at double the megapixels, it really is no comparison to the iPhone 6's camera, despite the technology such as iSight improving the image quality.

Under the hood

Comparing the memory capacity of the phone, the G4 again is able to trump the iPhone 6, with the usage of the MicroSD slot that can accommodate up to 128GB, and the price of the MicroSD cards are a lot less than the option of buying the top of the range iPhone 6.

The battery comparison also creates a clear winner, with the G4 promising more than a days battery life, and a removable 3,000mAh Li-Ion battery. On the other hand, the iPhone 6 through heavy usage will not make it too far past 11pm at night after a full charge in the morning.

Verdict

My initial expectation of the LG G4 prior to the launch were truthfully not that high, but it has won me over through clearly thought out solutions to some of the most pressing issues plaguing smartphones right now. Primarily I am talking about good battery life.

Although a very nice idea, I can see the leather case becoming incredibly dirty and tatty after a few months of use, especially the white option, and if I am completely honest would pick the iPhone 6 if focussing entirely on design.

It is though, no contest, when deciding which of the two takes the crown, and on this occasion it is the LG G4 without a doubt.

A full table of specs can be found below: