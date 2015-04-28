LG G4 vs Samsung Galaxy S6: Full specs comparison

LG's G4 London launch event has just come to a close, after what I have to say was a very slick and smooth presentation.

We all knew that LG would have a serious job on its hands to keep up with the likes of Samsung and Apple and, on initial reflection, the company looks like it has done a pretty good job.

But before we can be sure, we need some proper comparisons, so let's have a look at how the brand new LG G4 compares to Samsung's Galaxy S6.

Design

LG has made a big statement and taken a big risk with the G4, by opting for a full leather casing. I must admit that I wasn't too sure about this when I first heard the rumour but, having had some time to contemplate and seeing the phone at the launch today, I have to say that I absolutely love it.

The leather looks really high quality, it is stylish and the main winner for me; it looks nothing like any other phone.

And, when compared to the metal case of the Galaxy S6, I think it would feel nicer to hold (and be less slippy), despite Samsung going for that premium look.

This does, however, mean that the LG G4 is slightly thicker and heavier than the S6, which could be a contributing factor for many people.

Display

The G4 features a slightly bigger 5.5-inch display compared to the S6' 5.1-inch screen, but apart from that it is a very close battle.

Both phones feature display with a 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution and both are IPS LDC (although the G4 has the added boost of being HD), but the S6 does just come out on top in terms of pixel density, with 577ppi compared to 538ppi in the G4.

Camera

Samsung does close the gap up on the camera front, which is a pretty even battle between the two smartphones in terms of pure specs.

Both devices feature a 16-megapixel rear camera and the same video capabilities, but the LG G4 does have the edge on the front camera with its 8-megapixel snapper compared to Samsung's 5-megapixel offering.

However, the G4 does have some added features which really make its rear camera stand out from the crowd, such as a 40 per cent bigger image sensor and a colour spectrum sensor on the back of the phone, which allows the camera to recognise both light and objects.

More analysis will be needed before we can fully understand how good the G4's camera actually is, but on first glance it looks very impressive.

Under the hood

Samsung moved away from the Qualcomm processor with the S6, opting for its own octa-core, Exynos processor.

The G4, on the other hand, contains a hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor, with a slightly slower clock speed of 1.8GHz compared to Samsung's 2.1GHz.

Both smartphones also have 3GB of RAM, but the G4 has the added capability of a microSD card and also a slightly more powerful battery, at 3,000mAH compared to 2,550mAh in the Galaxy S6.

Verdict

Despite the facts that these are both very good phones, the two screen are similar, they have similarly powerful processors and they both have the same amount of RAM, the LG G4 comes out on top for me.

I am a big fan of the leather design - even though that makes the phone slightly chunkier - the added camera functionality sounds very impressive and it has the better battery.

If I can get my hands on one, life will be very good indeed.

The full specs table can be found below: