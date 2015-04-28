LG Watch Urbane is now available on the Google store

Those of you looking for a smartwatch which isn’t the Apple Watch, and yet is still a stylish looking timepiece, will be interested to hear that the LG Watch Urbane is now available to purchase on Google’s online store.

The smartwatch, which Google describes as “a classic timepiece crafted from high-quality leather and steel”, is now available to order in gold or silver, with the price set at £259 for either colour.

The shipping date, as of the time of writing, is May 8 at the latest – a week on Friday – so you’ll have a short wait for your device to arrive. That’s nothing compared to the delay on the Apple Watch, though, which has many models not shipping until June (including the cheapest Sports variant).

The Watch Urbane offers a 1.3in OLED display, Snapdragon 400 processor, 4GB of storage, 512MB of RAM and 410mAh battery (twice the capacity of the Apple Watch). But perhaps its biggest strength is the fact that it looks like a normal watch, and a nifty one at that.

It’s also worth noting that, if you were after something cheaper but still stylish looking, the Moto 360 has just been reduced on Google’s store – it’s now down from £200 to £160, which is certainly a tempting price point for those mulling over taking the smartwatch plunge.

