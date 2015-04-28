LG G4 live blog: All the updates from LG's smartphone launch

It has been a busy few weeks for product releases, with the likes of the Apple Watch, Sony's Xperia Z4 and Huawei's Ascend P8 all being unveiled to the masses.

And now it's LG's turn to get in on the act, with the launch of its new flagship smartphone, the LG G4.

As with every product launch, there has been an abundance of rumours hitting the headlines in recent weeks, one of the most intriguing being the brown leather casing that has been touted all over the place.

In terms of actual specs, the G4 is expected to carry a 5.5in display, Snapdragon 808 processor, 3GB of RAM, and a 16 megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 sensor that should take some pretty neat low-light snaps. It’ll have its work cut out to best the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge snapper, mind.

The G4 has lots of competition at the moment from the likes of the aforementioned Sony, Huawei - and of course, Apple and Samsung with the iPhone 6 and Galaxy S6 respectively - so it will certainly have to pack a punch.

The event itself will be kicking off in London at 4pm GMT and we'll be covering the whole thing live right here, so go grab yourself a cup of tea, sit back and let us do all the work.