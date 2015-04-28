How to make your programs always run as admin

Here's a handy little guide that might help you fix annoying and persistent errors on different programs on your Microsoft Windows PC – How to run your programs as an Administrator by default.

If you have multiple accounts on your Windows PC, and want to give some accounts the privilege to always run certain programs as Administrators, you can do it with only a few clicks.

This option is useful for resolving compatibility issues with legacy applications that require administrator privileges. For example, if you have a program designed to run on Windows XP that needs admin privileges, and you have Windows 7 installed, the program might cause numerous errors.

That is because the program is configured to use standard mode by default.

So if you want to make a program always run as an administrator, here’s what you need to do:

Find the program you want to run as Administrator (either over the Start menu bar or in a folder) Right-click>Properties In the Properties dialogue box, click the Compatibility tab Locate the Privilege level option, and check the “Run this program as an administrator” box

5. You can also press the “Change settings for all users” button, to apply the new settings to everyone.

6. And that’s it. The application will now always run as an administrator.

Be aware that if you are using a standard account and prompting is disabled, the application will not run.

If this option is not available for you, there can be a couple of reasons for it. The most obvious one is that the program doesn’t require admin credentials to run. The option might not work if you’re not logged in as the administrator, or the program is blocked at an elevated level.

System applications or processes cannot be marked to always run with admin credentials.