New survey finds employee mobility is crucial to businesses

How important is mobility when it comes to your employees? Very important for the vast majority of UK companies, some new research has found.

The survey, conducted ahead of Interop, the London Technology Week event in June, questioned IT decision makers, and found that 88 per cent of CIOs said employee mobility was a top priority, and that they were looking at collaboration solutions to further facilitate mobile working. The same percentage felt that flexible working was an opportunity, rather than a potential headache.

63 per cent of respondents are “actively seeking” new tech solutions which can help them solve problems specific to their business, while a quarter said they were placing a high priority on moving from on-premise solutions to cloud-based efforts.

The survey explored matters on the security front as well, and found that 62 per cent believed unintentional user errors (such as falling for a malware infection) were the biggest security issue. Only 13 per cent were concerned about hackers breaking into their network – which seems a worryingly low statistic.

Josue Paulos, Event Manager, Interop London, commented: “These latest findings reflect many of the global IT and workplace trends being facilitated by cutting-edge vendor solutions in areas such as mobility, IT infrastructure, cloud computing, cyber security, data-defined business intelligence and software applications.

“As the choice and sophistication of these solutions continues to grow, the challenge for IT lies in finding the best and most sustainable options for their organisation and its employees.”