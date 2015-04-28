Be prepared for emojis to take over Instagram

You can now hashtag your emojis in Instagram. Imagine a time traveller from 2000 reading that sentence out loud.

As the photo filtering app announced on its blog, the app has been updated to allow users to add emojis to their hashtags., which can be found on the Explore page.

“Over the past few years, emoji have become part of a universal visual language,” Instagram said in the blog post.

“And just as we share photos and videos, we use emoji to communicate emotions and feelings in ways that anyone can understand, regardless of language or background. With emoji hashtags, you can discover even more by adding them to your own photos and videos, searching them on the Explore page and tapping on them when you see them in captions.”

Previously, Instagram's hashtag feature did not support emojis, so comments or captions with the hashtag symbol and emojis were not searchable.

With the new update, the app also rolled out three new filters for your Instagram photos. New filters have already been announced.

“As part of our commitment to creativity, today we’re excited to introduce three new filters — and we plan to bring you additional ones more regularly going forward.”

The three new filters are called Lark, Reyes and Juno, and are ‘a family of modern, subtle filters that brighten and enhance your photos in refined, beautiful ways’.

Instagram for iOS version 6.11.0 is available in Apple’s App Store, and these updates will be available today in the latest version of Instagram for Android, 6.20.0, in Google Play.

