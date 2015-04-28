Sony planning several budget smartphones for Indian market

Sony is planning to make headway in the Indian market with the launch of several budget smartphones exclusive to the region, said Sony India’s managing director Kenichiro Hibi.

The exclusive smartphones would compete against a wide variety of budget end phones already available in the country. Hibi claims that India is the largest growing market, and Sony needs to have a presence.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Sony has arrived late to the party. It has been behind South Korean giants Samsung and LG in the smartphone market for years, and now Chinese giants Huawei, Lenovo and Xiaomi are showing quicker pace to enter emerging markets.

Sony is planning to launch smartphones in the 8,000 to 10,000 Indian rupees (£82 to £103) range, around the same price as the Moto G, Redmi 2 and Micromax Yu Yureka.

It is not clear how many different models Sony is planning to unveil, or when it plans to announce these smartphones. We would expect by the end of the summer there will be some announcement, considering Xiaomi’s recent Mi 4i release exclusive to the Indian region.

Sony has reported poor results from its mobile division for the past three years now, leading to speculation it will sell the division to focus on image sensors and video games, but that does not appear to be happening.

Instead, Sony is changing its structure in the mobile industry, focusing more on budget-end smartphones. This doesn’t explain why Sony is preparing to launch the Xperia P2 though, another high-end device.