Amazon free delivery doubled in the UK to £20

Amazon has doubled the amount needed in the UK to receive free delivery from its Free Super Saver Delivery service, now the customer has to pay over £20 to receive the benefit.

It follows the addition of £10 minimum spend added 2013. Amazon has expanded its library of Free Super Saver options, adding thousands of products with free three day delivery to most parts of the UK.

Amazon didn’t give a specific reason for the increase, although it might be to interest buyers in Amazon Prime for £79 per year, which offers free one-day delivery on thousands of items alongside Instant Video, Amazon Music and Kindle Unlimited.

There has not been statistics on how many UK residents have bought Amazon Prime, although we know the main market is in the US. Amazon has not promoted Prime has heavily in the UK, and has no plans to offer Prime Air in the UK any time soon, even with the UK government allowing commercial drones to be tested in the country.

Amazon might also be looking to consolidate some of its earnings, with new features like delivery to local Post Office making it more expensive for Amazon to run the Free Super Saver service.

Whatever the case, the new price increase will happen at 6PM (GMT) today, meaning you only have a few minutes to buy whatever small bundles are on offer before the free delivery service’s minimum price is doubled.