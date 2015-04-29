Apple face competition in Tag Heuer's $1,400 luxury smartwatch

Fashion brand Tag Heuer has revealed that it will bring together the technologies of Google and Intel in a smart watch that is set to go on sale around October to November for $1,400, making it one of the biggest competitors of the Apple Watch to-date.

According to reports, the luxury smartwatch, which is priced at around Apple’s mid-point range, will have the regular Android Wear build that has been found in the smart watches of Motorola, Samsung, LG and Asus. The wearable will also run on a low-powered Intel chip.

The Tag Heuer smartwatch is also expected to have around 40 hours of battery life, almost double the Apple Watch’s 18-hour battery life. The luxurious smartwatch is also planned to have upgradable hardware.

Despite the comparison between the two brands, Tag Heuer CEO and head of watch-making at LVMH, Claude Biver, said that they would be delighted to see Apple sell “millions and millions” of watches because "the more they sell the more a few people will want something different and come to Tag Heuer."

As you would expect with any Apple product, there has been a frenzy of excitement for the Apple watch, with the Cupertino firm currently rushing to increase its supply in order to keep up with the demand.

