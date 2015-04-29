Political CNN reporter Peter Hamby joins Snapchat

Twenty years ago, journalists were leaving the media for PR companies, but now the trend seems to be shifting, as more journalists decide to pursue a career in a social media company.

The latest example comes with Peter Hamby, a now-former CNN national political reporter, who decided to replace the newsroom with an office at Snapchat.

Both Snapchat and CNN confirmed the move. CNN also said that Hamby will still contribute to the channel's coverage through 2016.

Peter Hamby has spent the last eight years as national political reporter for CNN, before which he spent two years as a producer on "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer."

He was the lead reporter on "Hambycast“, a digital series that gave a behind-the-scenes look on political campaigns and digital efforts of campaigns.

Politico, which first broke the news, says Hamby will be tasked with bringing credible news content to a social-facing organisation that has pull with young audiences and hopes to broaden its appeal.

"Snapchat is one of the most exciting young companies in the world," Hamby said in an interview on Monday morning. "They have a big and growing audience, and we've seen Discover is a huge success. Their live stories around big events, around places both here and abroad, the potential to take users to new places -- we can see some application of that with news."

Hamby declined to get into the specifics about his new role: "We're still a ways away, so stay tuned," he said.