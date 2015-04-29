One in five DDoS attacks go on for multiple days

DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks can be very prolonged affairs, the latest research from security firm Kaspersky (and B2B International) points out.

One in five firms that were hit by DDoS fire found that it continued for several days, or even weeks in some cases – with considerable fiscal disruption possible.

To break things down precisely, 32 per cent of those surveyed said the DDoS attack which affected them only lasted a few hours. However, 21 per cent said the length of the attack was at least a couple of days, running up to several weeks. Kaspersky cited the recent GitHub attack as an example, with disruption running for 118 hours, or almost five solid days.

13 per cent of respondents said that in their case an attack resulted in the total failure of a resource, and 52 per cent said that DDoS caused “significant delays” when it came to service loading times. A third of respondents reported slight delays in loading pages, and 29 per cent of DDoS attacks caused failure of transactions, with an obvious financial impact in that case.

Evgeny Vigovsky, Head of Kaspersky DDoS Protection, commented: "For companies, losing a service completely for a short time, or suffering constant delays in accessing it over several days, can be equally serious problems. Both situations can impact customer satisfaction and their willingness to use the same service in the future.

“Using reliable security solutions to protect against DDoS attacks enables companies to give their customers uninterrupted access to online services, regardless of whether they are facing a powerful short-term assault or a weaker but persistent long-running campaign.”

[interaction id="5540a2335d14230506dfc248"]

Image source: Shutterstock/alexskopje