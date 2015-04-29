Facebook vs YouTube – who has the better uploader?

The buzz on how the Internet is getting more and more video oriented is getting louder by the minute. Leading the way are, of course, YouTube – the (for now) undisputed video champion of the Web, its (recent) competitor Facebook, Twitter with its live video streaming app Periscope, Netflix and so on.

We recently reported how the Internet is not quite ready for video, pointing out many problems such as bandwidth, indexing and searching video content.

And as YouTube’s birthday draws near, Forbes’ Steven Rosenbaum took the time to compare the service with Facebook’s video service.

The social media giant’s first attempt at competing with YouTube for video was when it rolled out the view count feature on its videos, in an attempt to show YouTube how its videos get more views. Then there was the auto-play ‘incident’ when videos posted on Facebook were being played automatically as soon as a user scrolled down to it. Facebook later explained how users can opt-out of the auto-play function.

But what Mr Rosenbaum did was test how easy (or hard) it was to record, upload and publish a video to both platforms, and as it turns out – YouTube is still king.

“While it’s easy to say that Facebook is going after YouTube video, in reality the YouTube video product is a mature, solid, and trusted solution. Facebook is new, less feature rich, less workable – and frankly pretty darn complex,” Rosenbaum says.

It later turned out to be the case that Facebook has suffered an uploader outage on the day that Rosenbaum was testing the service, impacting his experience of the uploader.

Despite the problem it is clear to see that yes, video spase is competitive and will become more so over time. But YouTube has had a large headstart on everybody else, both with it's code base and the traffic from search. Don't expect a YouTube Killer' any time soon.