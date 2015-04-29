How to set up your Android Wear watch

So you're thinking about getting yourself an Android Wear watch, but not sure if it's too complicated to set up?

The truth is it's a very simple device and setting up is no different than, say, setting up an app on your smartphone.

Anyone who tried out a Galaxy Gear from Samsung last year is familiar about how this goes.

Before anything, make sure that your phone is compatible with an Android Wear watch. You'll then need the companion app and the new version of Google Play Services. The latter should install itself automatically once you've begun. The former can be downloaded on this link, once it's available. The download and installation process is no different from any other app out there. During the installation process, you'll need to give permission for the app to do things like recognise your contacts or track your position, and they are necessary in order for the app to work properly. Once you have installed the app, turn on Bluetooth on both of your devices. You should see your Android Wear device listed as an available device, and you might see other devices close nearby. Choose the right device, and you're automatically connected to your smartphone through the device's Bluetooth connection. One more thing you should do is go through the notifications tutorial, to see how to enable notifications on your smartwatch.

After that, you're directed to look at your watch and to familiarise yourself with the various settings and functions.