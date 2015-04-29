Tiny gum packet Intel PC specs

How many PC components do you think can fit in a chewing gum package?

A USB slot, maybe? Perhaps we could squeeze a 3.5mm headphone jack in there, maybe add a microSD slot? Sounds about right?

Wrong.

How about this: a quad-core Intel Atom processor model Z3735F, running at 1.33GHz, with integrated Intel HD graphics, 2GB of DDR3 memory and 32GB of internal storage, 19.2GB of which is usable out of the box.

If 32GB isn’t enough space, there is also a micro-SD expansion slot that supports cards up to 128GB. There is also a built-in 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and a single, full-sized USB port as well. And there is an additional micro-USB port on the device too, but that’s used for providing power—not connecting peripherals.

That's what Intel has to offer with its Compute Stick computer, and judging by Forbes' Marco Chiappeta's reaction, the gadget is most impressive.

Mr Chiappeta, who's had a chance to test the thing, says even though it's not perfect, Intel has made an amazing device: II had the chance to play with the Compute Stick and though the device isn’t perfect, I couldn’t help but be impressed by it,“ he says.

Even though it’s not a powerful PC, it can run full-blown Windows and do what many mainstream PCs can. In fact, the £129 Compute Stick includes Windows 8.1 with Bing pre-installed.

For £129, I'd take a machine like this any day. Intel Compute Stick managed to pack the capabilities of a PC into an incredibly tiny space.

Check out the Features and Specs below