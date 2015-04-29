LG G4 unveiled, featuring leather covers and a serious snapper

LG has officially launched its newest flagship, the G4, at two simultaneous press events in London and New York. The new flagship follows on from the successful LG G3 last year, proving more than one South Korean firm can have success in the mobile market.

This year, the LG G4 offers a design outside of the normal minimalist choices Apple, HTC, Samsung and Sony all adhere to, with several vibrant leather covers alongside a range of “ceramic” covers that are mostly plastic.

In a world where gold is the new third option, LG offers a large palette of colors ranging from typical brown leather to baby blue and even bright yellow - for those adventurous types.

The LG G4 does feature a curved display similar to the LG G Flex 2, but the curve is much less noticeable. The 5.5-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) display is edge-to-edge, leaving almost no bezel on the sides.

Internally, the LG G4 is running on Qualcomm’s hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor, alongside 3GB of RAM, Adreno 418 GPU and 3,000mAh battery.

LG did not give a solid reason as to why it chose the Snapdragon 808 over the more powerful Snapdragon 810. Reports say the Snapdragon 810 is prone to thermal issues, which is why Samsung moved away from Snapdragon to its own Exynos processor with the Galaxy S6.

The LG G4 comes with 32GB of 64GB of internal storage, alongside a microSD card with 128GB of expandable storage. LG has also made the back removable, allowing users to swap the battery - a feature Samsung removed with the Galaxy S6.

The camera on the LG G4 has been improved, featuring a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. LG has added optical image stabilisation and dual-tone LED flash.

LG has some new features on the software side, like smarter gallery and event pockets. Both features seem like neat ways to move around the interface without getting stuck, but overall LG lacks the first party services to compete against Samsung or Apple.

The LG G4 will come with 100GB of Google Drive storage for two years though, so fans of Google Drive will be compensated for their purchase. The smartphone will be the first running on Android 5.1, the newest update.

LG is planning to start selling the device as soon as possible, with hundreds of markets set to receive the device. It will cost £649 in the UK off contract, making it £50 more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S6.