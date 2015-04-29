Periscope cements early lead in live streaming battle

Twitter's live video streaming app Periscope has achieved some serious success in the first month of operation, with more than a million people signing in to the app in the first ten days.

The app, launched on 26 March, is being closely watched by the public, as it battles out independent competitor Meerkat.

Twitter’s CEO Dick Costolo said “we have seen tremendous early growth” in Periscope.

The crazy part about Periscope’s success is that the app is yet to launch on Android. Currently it’s only available on iOS, but Twitter investor Chris Sacca previewed a version of Periscope for Google’s mobile OS during a Periscoped interview with the product’s CEO Kayvon Beykpour.

The two revealed that Periscope’s web viewers will also get the ability to comment on streams today.

CFO Anthony Noto mentioned that video in general is the most engaging content on the platform, and that it is “the future of Twitter”.

“Since the launch of native video on the platform on iOS and Android, we’ve seen orders of magnitude increases in the volume of video shared to Twitter,” he said. “That content is some of the most engaging on the platform.”

All of this spins around implementing ads into the network without users losing their minds. With more organic video content on Twitter, the more highly lucrative video ads it can inset without annoying its users.

If the future of Twitter is in video, then we might see a complete transformation of the micro-blogging network in the coming years. Twitter is dead, long live Twitter.