Netflix threat Popcorn Time blocked in the UK by High Court

Popcorn Time is becoming a real thorn in the sides of the film industry. The UK High Court has deemed the service a threat and infringes on copyright, forcing Virgin Media, BT Group, Sky and all other internet service providers to block it, similar to the block imposed on The Pirate Bay.

Even though Popcorn Time shut down in mid 2014, new developers took over the service and started rebuilding it with global support from the community. It has become one of the most popular platforms for watching movies, TV shows and anime illegally.

Even Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said Popcorn Time was one of the biggest threats to the film industry, citing its well designed layout and removal of the barriers normally set by torrenting sites, including adware and spam.

Popcorntime.io, flixtor.me, popcorn-time.se, and isoplex.isohunt.to will be blocked by the five ISPs later this month, following an end to the court proceedings. None of the ISPs opposed the order to block Popcorn Time’s spread, although this will not affect users who have already downloaded the service.

Unlike most torrenting websites hosting content on the web, Popcorn Time has an application designed for streaming movies and TV shows. It utilises torrenting services like KickAssTorrents and EZTV to stock its library, without having to directly host the content.

This makes it extremely hard to pin down Popcorn Time and stop the growth, especially with the developers adding a P2P system meaning even if central servers are shut down, the viewers using the service will be able to keep the service alive.

The argument has been made time and time again that if film and TV show studios give easy access worldwide to its library, torrenting would drop down to minimal figures. This would impact revenue for these studios, but it is the correct course of action, seeing as The Pirate Bay bans resulted in almost no change in the torrenting rate.