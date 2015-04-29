Introducting the ultimate personal assistant for your Apple Watch

It's only after the Apple Watch was released that we’re beginning to see its true potential, and with an app like Fetch, we can conclude its potential is basically limitless.

Fetch is a combination of a personal shopper, virtual assistant, travel agent, you name it. It allows users to speak to their watch and order any product or any on-demand service. It can also make travel reservations and book hotels.

You can order a pizza, buy football tickets, send flowers, rent a car, whatever you want. All you need to do is speak to your smartwatch.

After you install the app, you tell it your request, which is then processed by one of Fetch’s 58 concierges, people specialised in various areas like such as travel.

Fetch augments their capabilities using technology like natural language processing, to process requests, and by pulling in pricing for items via APIs. “We believe the future is ‘AI plus human,” said Fetch CEO Tom Hadfield.

Sometimes the job needs confirmation from the owner and that, too, is only a click away.

For instance, if you asked for a cheap hotel in Sarajevo, you might get a question from Fetch, saying something like “Hotel found. £35 per night. Shall I book it?” A tap on the ‘book now’ button, and you’re off.

The payment is powered by Apple Pay and Stripe, and the company also partners with other service providers to help it fulfil various requests.

The app is currently free to use, but plans to offer a premium subscription model soon.