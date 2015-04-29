Whitepaper: Expert findings - Converged infrastructure

IT executives are increasingly considering converged systems as an efficient way to increase their business agility. In this report, we summarise the findings from a variety of independent analyst firms about the reasons for turning to integrated, converged, or hyper-converged systems and the results organisations are achieving in the real world. The analyst findings show accelerated adoption of converged systems by IT organisations to support on-demand IT infrastructure and cite increased business agility, IT staff productivity, operational efficiency, and faster time to value as reasons for such adoption. These benefits help businesses of all sizes better respond to customers and growth opportunities:

Greater simplicity reduces operations expenditures (OPEX) and risk and increases business agility.

Faster and more efficient operations reduce OPEX and free IT staff to work on revenue-generating opportunities.

Open, interoperable ecosystems reduce risk and accelerate your transition to on-demand IT infrastructure.

To keep reading, download the whitepaper below.

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and Xeon Inside are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.