Whitepaper: How hyper-convergence can help IT

Business is asking IT to change around the world, IT professionals are coming to the realisation that legacy architectures can’t accommodate today’s business demands— such as new cloud delivery models, dramatic data growth, and the need to roll out new services in a matter of days. In this new era, the status quo is no longer an option.

In response to these business requirements, many IT organisations have launched server virtualisation and cloud computing projects to achieve improved service delivery and increased IT agility. However, for some organisations, ambitious virtualisation, cloud, and infrastructure initiatives have led to lengthy projects, increased management complexity, and higher operational costs.

The old ways don’t work anymore, but the new ways aren’t necessarily easy. What’s really needed is a new type of solution where everything just works together.

This is where hyper-convergence comes into play. It provides many of the benefits of a virtualised data centre in a compact, cost-effective system that is easy to deploy, manage, and support.

