Big news: Windows 10 will run Android and iOS apps

Here's some huge news for all Windows lovers. The upcoming Windows 10 will be able to run Android and iOS apps.

It's a bit more complicated than simply downloading an app from the iTunes or Google Play Store, but essentially, developers will have a much easier time making their app available to the Windows platform.

The biggest issue Windows had, in battles with Apple and Google is the fact that the store is horrendous. Filled with malware, bogus apps, cheap rip-offs and generally lacking the biggest names, it’s one of the main reasons people go for iOS and Android instead.

This could prove to be a gamechanger for Microsoft.

Using two software development kits, Microsoft is enabling iOS and Android developers to port their apps directly to Windows universal apps.

For Android, the devs will be using C++ and Java, while for the iOS, it is going to be Objecive C.

The Verge interviewed Microsoft's Terry Myerson, and here's what he said:

"We want to enable developers to leverage their current code and current skills to start building those Windows applications in the Store, and to be able to extend those applications."

Microsoft’s pitch to developers is to bring their code across without many changes, and then eventually leverage the capabilities of Windows like Cortana, Xbox Live, Holograms, Live Tiles, and more.

They had their doubts though, whether or not to include both iOS and Android, but in the end they chose to go with both.

"At times we’ve thought, let's just do iOS," Myerson explains. "But when we think of Windows we really think of everyone on the planet. There’s countries where iOS devices aren’t available,” said Myerson.