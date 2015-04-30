Daily deal: Save £50 on an OPPO R5 sim-free smartphone

Chelsea took one step closer to clinching the Premier League title last night with a 3-1 win over Leicester City, which makes it an ideal time to celebrate (if you're a Chelsea fan) or forget your sorrows (if you're a fan of any other Premier League team) by bagging a bargain.

For today's daily deal, we're featuring a 16GB Oppo R5 4G sim-free smartphone, which can be yours for just £269.99, a saving of £49.01 (15 per cent).

Oppo certainly isn't one of the most well-known brands out there when it comes to smartphones, but this device offers better bang for your buck than most other phones in the market.

The R5 features a 5.2-inch AMOLED display with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and a pixel density of 423ppi, an octa-core Snapdragon 615 processor, 2GB of RAM and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Add to this the 5-megapixel front camera, Android 4.4.4 KitKat and the ultra-thin design and you've got yourself a high quality smartphone without the high price.

But that's not all, the Oppo R5 comes with a VOOC mini Rapid Charger, which enables a 75 per cent charge within only 30 minutes and a five minute charge will give you a two hour phone call.

To get this deal for yourself simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.