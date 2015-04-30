Facebook is trying to gain your trust with its new API

Whenever you would sign up for a new app within Facebook, you would get confronted with a somewhat scary choice – either give the app information about your friends, or you don't get the app.

Many apps based their entire existence on such information. For example Job Fusion relied on the ability to pull where a user’s friends work to show them job openings at those companies.

As of today, Facebook is migrating to Graph API 2.0, shutting down its old API and with it effectively killing off this data incursion.

The idea behind the switch is to make people feel safe about using Facebook, and let them be in full control of the data they decide to share over the social network.

“Your Facebook. You’re in charge,” is the slogan, and the changes taking effect today will most likely force an app or two to shut down.

The apps already known to be affected are, Job Fusion, CareerSonar, Jobs With Friends and adzuna Connect.

Facebook’s Simon Cross told reporters that Mark Zuckerberg said one of Facebook’s new slogans is ‘People First’, because “if people don’t feel comfortable using Facebook and specifically logging in to Facebook and using Facebook in apps, we don’t have a platform, we don’t have developers.”

However, the developers have had enough time to prepare. Facebook warned them about the upcoming change a year ago, during the F8 Conference last year.