Microsoft announces Visual Studio Code will feature OS X, Linux support

Microsoft has announced that the new version of Visual Studio Code will feature OS X and Linux support at Build 2015, allowing developers to create powerful cross platform desktop applications.

Instead of creating a massive IDE, Microsoft is offering the bare bones for developers that like to work without all of these unique features when coding. Some on Linux prefer basic code editors like Sublime Text, which take all of the computer orientated code finding out of the experience.

Visual Studio Code will feature C, C++ and F#, alongside additional tools for JavaScript, TypeScript, ASP, NET 5 and Node.js. Microsoft wants to make sure all developers - regardless of platform or chosen language - are welcome on the new Visual Studio program.

By implementing these features and allowing developers to add or remove a large chunk of Visual Studio Code’s programming features, Microsoft is removing the barriers it once had against developers. This is necessary considering Microsoft’s current position in the developer world, far behind that of other IDE’s that iOS and Android developers use on a daily basis.

Even though before Android Studio, the IDE of choice for Android developers was either Eclipse or NetBeans - both rather aggravating when it came to compiling code, offering errors and viewing the app - Android Studio has now become one of the favorite options for developers.

On Apple’s side, it has kept xCode for a long time now, confident that it is the best way to code an iOS or Mac OS X app. The latter will be tested with Visual Studio Code’s new integration of Mac OS X, although we cannot see Mac fans moving away from Apple’s first party IDE.

Apple also recently launched its newest language called Swift, taking a lot of references from C++ and adding its own library of functions for developers. It has been received quite well by developers, especially game developers who also utilise Apple’s Metal graphical API.