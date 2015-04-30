Microsoft Build 2015 keynote highlights

Microsoft has shown some incredibly exciting and advanced technology during its 2015 Build conference, currently taking place in San Francisco, California.

It has shown what the upcoming version of its operating system will look like, it has showcased the new internet browser, as well as some incredible technology, like the HoloLens and the ability to use iOS and Android apps inside the Windows ecosystem.

"At the core of our company is empowerment. Empowering us, all“, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella said during the conference, and here are some of the keynote's highlights:

Windows 10

Microsoft Edge

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iH1D31YHsgY

The second ‘big’ highlight of the keynote is the upcoming browser for the Windows 10. Officially named Edge, it will be the default Internet browser for the upcoming OS, even though the old and rusty Internet Explorer will stick around. The new browser will offer some cool new features like taking notes and using the virtual assistant Cortana.

HoloLens

You can check out all the novelties in the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6no1vF__Oj0