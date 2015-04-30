Microsoft reveals official name for Project Spartan

Microsoft has unveiled how it's going to call its new browser, set to replace the dreaded Internet Explorer.

Initially called Project Spartan, the browser's name is Microsoft Edge, and it will be the default Internet browser for all Windows 10 users. Microsoft will keep the old Internet Explorer around for some time, for the sake of enterprise customers.

Edge seemed like a logical choice for Spartan, knowing that Microsoft was already using a similar name for the new rendering engine (EdgeHTML) for the browser.

Designed to be lightweight, basic and minimalist, the Edge browser is set to include features like digital ink annotation, the virtual assistant Cortana, or a built-in reading list.

"You're going to care about the blasting fast technology that's inside it," said Joe Belfiore on stage at Build, The Verge reports.

There is also a striking similarity between the old Internet Explorer logo, and the new Microsoft Edge logo.

We all remember (some of us even wake up at night, screaming) the famous Internet Explorer logo, featuring the light blue lowercase “e” with bangs and a halo. Well, the new logo is somewhat darker in colour, and has lost the halo, which leads me to the conclusion that the new browser has lost its innocence and is ready to serve justice.

Playtime is over, Firefox!

Edge was one of six choices Microsoft had in plan for Project Spartan, including Elixa, Endeavor, Entourage, Evex and Evo, besides the chosen Edge.

The company also thought about pairing names, where “Microsoft” or “IE” was considered, next to these names. In the end, we are left with Microsoft Edge.