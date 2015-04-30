Mobile dominates the Web, and Facebook dominates mobile

Mobile is the future of media, and as we might expect, Facebook is leading the way.

Those are the general results of a report by Pew, called 'State of the News Media'. The report says, of the top 50 highest-traffic outlets included in the report into US media trends, 39 got most visits to their sites and associated apps from mobile.

The Pew report, published yesterday, can be seen in full on this link.

However, when it comes to time spent viewing a page, mobile is still pretty far behind the desktop. Just 10 sites saw their longest average visits from mobile users, with the CNN network in the top spot.

Still, the mobile trend is clearly visible, and Facebook is leading the way in the transition.

It drives a quarter of all web traffic, with many people relying on Facebook as the only source for news. In return, the site is eating up a large portion of ad revenue.

As in previous years, just five companies generated the majority (61 per cent) of digital ad revenue: Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, and AOL, and out of those five, Facebook more than doubled digital ad revenue over the course of two years.

The social media giant made $5 billion (£3.24 billion) in ad revenue last year. That represents 10 per cent of all digital ad revenue.

And the last point but definitely not the least - Facebook is getting a quarter of all display ad revenue and more than a third (37 per cent) of display ads on mobile.