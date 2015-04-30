Qualcomm defends choice of Snapdragon 808 in LG G4

Qualcomm is on the defensive regarding its Snapdragon 810 chip, and has asserted that any potential issues with the SoC were not the reason LG chose to go with the Snapdragon 808 for its freshly revealed flagship handset, the G4.

It was back in January that we started to hear whispers on the mobile grapevine that Samsung, which previously used Snapdragons in its Galaxy S line, had decided to abandon the Snapdragon 810 for the Galaxy S6 due to overheating issues which emerged during testing.

And the same rumours popped up with the LG G4, with the device indeed coming out this week powered by the less muscly Snapdragon 808 – but Qualcomm insists that LG didn’t make this change due to any heat problems.

Head of marketing at Qualcomm, Tim McDonough, told C-Net (via Trusted Reviews): “The decisions on which chipsets to put on which handsets come from over a year ago.”

And another Qualcomm spokesperson noted that the 808 was chosen as it has enough performance and will go easier on the battery, giving the G4 better longevity: “It delivers the optimal balance between power and performance,” they noted.

It’s certainly true that battery life is a major concern these days, with polls of smartphone users always flagging it as a high priority.

As well as the Snapdragon 808, the G4 offers a 5.5in 2,560 x 1,440 display (which is a lot of pixels to shift), 3GB of RAM, and a 3,000mAh battery. The camera is one of the major areas where LG is pushing the device, with it boasting a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 aperture (along with optical image stabilisation and a dual-tone LED flash).

LG just announced its latest financial figures, with strong smartphone numbers (they were up 26 per cent) making up for a dip in TV sales – and the hope is that the G4 will further push this.

