Windows 10 apps on HoloLens look out of this world

After watching a couple of clips of Microsoft's HoloLens presentation at Build, I have to say I'm quite impressed.

Microsoft is making universal apps a major focus, - and HoloLens is just another platform for it.

In case you're not familiar with HoloLens, it's Microsoft's take on virtual reality and augmented reality at the same time. It's a headset through which you can still see your „real“ surroundings, but you can also have your apps floating around the room, or pinned to a wall somewhere.

So for example, you can smack your Media Player to the biggest wall in the house and just watch a movie, or you can place a virtual post-it note on the inside of your toilet door, so that you don't forget to put the toilet seat down.

Why would anyone wear a VR headset on the toilet is beyond me, but I'm pretty sure it will happen at some point.

The company showcased what this new technology can do during the Build conference, and even though I can already see some crazy entertainment applications, it focused on business and education.

"Everything you've seen here today is a universal app," said Kipman. "With holograms you'll have a new canvas. Your apps can come to life."

Watching the video you will see that with HoloLens, you can basically customise your apartment to be fully digital – there are holograms everywhere.

Still, if I don't see a paperclip hologram following me around after I set the kitchen on fire, saying “It looks like you’re trying to cook dinner”, I’ll say Microsoft had failed.