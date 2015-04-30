YouTube is king of mobile after storming past TV networks

YouTube, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary last week, is now reaching more people in the 18-49 year old age demographic on mobile than any television network, which is pretty good going.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said that the online video service has increased its reach even further from 12 months ago, when it was surpassing the reach of TV networks, in general, compared to this year where its mobile service alone is overtaking the traditional medium.

While there were no exact numbers disclosed, the number of people visiting the well-famed online service is up by 40 per cent from last year and the time spent on the site is up by 50 per cent.

"Let me tell you from running a service," Wojcicki said, "that is not easy to achieve." That said, it's worth remembering that this is a measure of how many people YouTube is reaching, not necessarily hours watched, and YouTube has the advantage of being a global service."

Seeing this growth in YouTube's mobile access will also be a huge help to Google, which earlier revealed that mobile remains its weak spot in terms of monetary gains from advertisers.

YouTube's stats can also be a tip-off to advertisers as to why they should not only focus on advertising through the web but also through online-based mobile services.