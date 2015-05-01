Apple Watch launch drives iOS 8 adoption above 80 per cent

iOS 8 has now crested the 80 per cent adoption rate, with the recently released Apple Watch likely to have helped push users to move forward to the latest incarnation of Cupertino’s mobile OS.

That’s because those who have taken the plunge and purchased an Apple Watch must move to at least iOS 8.2 to get the app that lets users pair and sync the watch and their iPhone, and customise the watch settings.

9 to 5 Mac has been watching the official figures which measure the percentage of users on different versions of iOS from the Apple Developer Support site, and spotted that 81 per cent are now on iOS 8 (with 17 per cent staying put on iOS 7, and 2 per cent on earlier versions of the OS).

The tech site has observed that since mid-March, iOS 8 adoption has been creeping up 1 percentage point every two weeks – but in the last fortnight, which the release of the Apple Watch fell towards the end of, it was up 2 per cent, showing that the smartwatch seems to have driven increased adoption.

Note that the very latest version of iOS 8.3 has fixed some of the dangers surrounding a new vulnerability that can potentially allow a malicious party to crash iOS devices repeatedly via a Wi-Fi hotspot. iPads and iPhones running iOS 8 are vulnerable to the ‘No iOS Zone’ exploit, but those on iOS 8.3 are seemingly less likely to be affected. (Then again, those 17 per cent still on iOS 7 are in no danger at all…)

