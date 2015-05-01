Daily deal: Asus ME170C 7-inch tablet for £59.99

Happy Friday everyone and pinch, punch, first day of the month! We get to ease into May this year with a lovely long weekend, which also happens to be on Star Wars day (May the 4th be with you).

Today's daily deal features an Asus ME170C 7-inch tablet PC, which can be yours for just £59.99, saving you nearly £10 off the original price.

For anyone who doesn't already have one, tablets are a great and convenient way to bridge the gap between smartphones and PC's, offering all the features you need whilst providing the ultimate level of mobility.

The Asus ME170C 7-inch tablet, although not being one of the most well-known devices on the market, offers a decent range of specs for the low price point.

It features a 1.2GHz dual-core Intel processor, 1GB of RAM, a 7-inch display with a 1,024 x 600 pixel resolution and runs Android Jelly Bean 4.3 operating system.

Other features of the Asus ME170C include:

A 2-megapixel rear camera

3,950mAh battery

8GB hard drive

MicroSC slot supporting up to 64GB expandable memory

To get this deal for youself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.