Daily deal: Asus ME170C 7-inch tablet for £59.99

Happy Friday everyone and pinch, punch, first day of the month! We get to ease into May this year with a lovely long weekend, which also happens to be on Star Wars day (May the 4th be with you).
Today's daily deal features an Asus ME170C 7-inch tablet PC, which can be yours for just £59.99, saving you nearly £10 off the original price.
For anyone who doesn't already have one, tablets are a great and convenient way to bridge the gap between smartphones and PC's, offering all the features you need whilst providing the ultimate level of mobility.
The Asus ME170C 7-inch tablet, although not being one of the most well-known devices on the market, offers a decent range of specs for the low price point.
It features a 1.2GHz dual-core Intel processor, 1GB of RAM, a 7-inch display with a 1,024 x 600 pixel resolution and runs Android Jelly Bean 4.3 operating system.
Other features of the Asus ME170C include:
- A 2-megapixel rear camera
- 3,950mAh battery
- 8GB hard drive
- MicroSC slot supporting up to 64GB expandable memory
To get this deal for youself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.