Facebook rectifies bug which ate users’ posts

Late on yesterday, Facebook appeared to be suffering from the appearance of a black hole somewhere in its midst, which was slowly sucking out content from the social network.

Some Facebook users found that posts with links in them were alarmingly vanishing from their accounts for no apparent reason – at least at first, although Facebook quickly admitted there was some sort of bug at large which it was trying to pin down. Other posts simply weren’t allowed to be posted, being rejected for security reasons, the authors were told (although reposting again solved the issue in some cases).

Other folks also reported general chaos like their tweets not appearing on their Facebook account as they should.

However, the good news is that it didn’t take too long to solve the issue, with the problem now cured as of this morning.

A Facebook spokesperson told the Telegraph: “An error in our system that helps block bad links on Facebook incorrectly marked some URLs as malicious or inappropriate. As a result, some existing posts were hidden, while other posts were blocked completely. We’ve resolved the issue and the remaining affected URLs are being unblocked. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Some big profile names were affected by the issue, though, such as for example the ITV News Facebook account – this was a pretty major hiccup for Zuckerberg and co.

Facebook recently announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2015, with profit dropping to $512 million (£340 million) – which was down a fifth – despite revenue being up over 40 per cent at $3.5 billion (£2.3 billion).

The social network now has 1.44 billion monthly active users in total, and mobile monthly users hit 1.25 billion. That’s a lot of annoyed folks out there yesterday, no doubt…

[interaction id="55434707ca16d6d87fb001b1"]