Facebook reveals 40 million small business pages

Facebook has revealed 40 million small businesses have set up on the social network, up from 30 million in June. It shows the growing trend of having a business profile on Facebook, even if other networks like LinkedIn might be more important for finding workers.

Even with these numbers rising steadily, Facebook is still stuck in a rut where it cannot turn these small businesses into advert buyers. Only two million Pages actively use adverts to entice customers, a rather low number considering the social network’s global reach.

It is even more surprising given the recent changes to Pages, making it harder for businesses to reach users without direct ads plastered on the network. Organic growth through community discussion and viral marketing has been cut back in the recent algorithm change by Facebook.

Facebook is growing its support business for advertising in the coming months, expanding to the US, UK and Ireland in the next few months. Live support will be available, something small businesses have been asking to be implemented for a while now.

Even though millions of small businesses have no interest in advertising, Facebook is becoming a much more active network for all sorts of content. Facebook’s goal this year is to remove the link, by integrating things like promotions, news articles and other types of content inside the social network.