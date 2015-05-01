Microsoft still won't tell anyone how much Windows 10 will cost

Microsoft has revealed almost every feature that is going to be in the Windows 10 update, launching sometime in mid July to 190 countries. It has even revealed that Windows 7 and 8 customers will be able to get a free update, if Windows 7 customers move over to Windows 10 in the first year.

Even with all this openness towards the platform, one area it will not talk about is price. We still have no clue what the price of Windows 10 will be on launch, which is surprising considering almost every other feature has been leaked including the release date.

That either means Microsoft doesn’t want anyone to know, or it doesn’t know. The latter would be surprising considering we are two months out from launch, surely Microsoft has some idea of what it will cost to buy a Windows 10 key, but the former makes little sense.

Unless, Microsoft is planning to make this quite a hefty launch price. Windows 8 started sales for £24.99 before shooting up, but Microsoft might be planning on starting sales for non-Windows 8 or 7 customers higher than it has ever went before, which would be harmful to the early growth of the platform.

It sounds odd considering Microsoft has dropped the price on a lot of programs, including Office for Mobile, but perhaps it wants customers to pay a high price, or buy directly from a manufacturer.

It is all quite confusing, but Microsoft’s insistence to not release any price information does make it seem like the company is not confident in its pricing, or has some major plans that is cannot reveal right now.

We might see Windows 10 priced abnormally low leading to mass adoption, but if that were the case why wouldn’t Microsoft announce that at BUILD to get the crowd interested in Windows 10, instead of hiding the price-tag like it is some burden on the product.