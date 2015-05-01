Wire for Web communications network launches on desktop browsers

Wire, which brought out a messaging and voice calling service last December – an endeavour supported by Skype co-founder Janus Friis – has announced the launch of Wire for Web.

Wire was brought out on iOS and Android devices (as well as OS X machines), but Wire for Web is a browser version, expanding the messaging network to anyone using a desktop computer with internet access (bringing Windows and Linux users into the fold).

The company claims the browser-based version performs and looks pretty much the same as the existing native apps, offering HD calls with no software installation necessary, or plug-ins for that matter.

Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari and Opera all support Wire for Web, although only WebRTC supported browsers – namely Chrome, Firefox, and Opera – support calls (those on IE and Safari are limited to chat messaging).

Those who already have a Wire account will be able to use their existing account, with all content synced across mobile devices and desktop computers.

At the end of last year upon the launch of Wire, Janus Friis commented: “Skype was launched more than a decade ago. A lot has changed since then … It is time to create the best possible communication tools, as beautiful as they are useful. Wire is just that.”

As well as Friis, the Wire team includes former tech execs from the likes of Apple, Nokia, Microsoft, and of course there are others from Skype itself. Wire’s co-founder and CEO, Jonathan Christensen, held leadership positions at both Microsoft and Skype.