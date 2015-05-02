How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao live

After five years of intense negotiations, one of the most hyped boxing matches in modern times is nearly upon us.

Tonight, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, two of the greatest boxers of their generation, will finally step into the ring to contest for imortality and the ultimate bragging rights (and of course, a multi-million dollar prize pot).

The fight is taking place at the iconic MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Mayweather is currently the bookies choice, but will the people's favourite Pacquiao be able to cause an upset? Here's how to watch the fight live.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao is scheduled to start at 8pm in Las Vegas, which unfortunately means 4am in the UK. If you are able to keep yourself awake until then, the only real way to watch the show is on Sky Sports Box Office through a pay-per-view package costing £19.95.

There are severl ways it can be ordered; either via the red button on your Sky remote, by phoning 03442 410888 or by going online.

If you don't fancy stumping up the cash, BBC Sport will have live text commentary starting at 2am and you can keep yourself up to date on Twitter by following the hashtag #MayweatherPacquiao.

According to Twitter, last year's World Cup semi-final between Brazil and Germany became the social media's most talked about sports event ever, but will it be able to hold on to its crown? I wouldn't bet on it.

Image Credit: Twitter/NextBigFight