Windows 10 will launch this summer for PCs only

When Microsoft announced it was planning a summer release for Windows 10, there were some raised eyebrows. When AMD suggested the new OS would launch in July, there were a lot more raised eyebrows. Windows 10 is coming on nicely, but there’s still a lot of work to do to get everything done and dusted in time.

It turns out Microsoft agrees. While Windows 10 will be released in the summer (not "July", just "summer"), it will only be available for desktop PCs, at first.

Speaking to the media, Joe Belfiore, corporate vice president of operating systems at Microsoft, said that bringing Windows 10 to PCs is the company’s number one priority, and that Windows 10 on other devices - phones and Xbox One, for example - would come later, likely in autumn.

Not only won’t the new OS be available for all platforms in the summer, but when it does arrive some of the new features announced at Build, such as support for Win32 desktop apps, won’t be included, and will arrive at a later date.

Photo Credit: ostill /Shutterstock